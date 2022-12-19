Getty Images

Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie are recreating the roaring 1920s like you’ve never seen in the comedy-drama “Babylon.”

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert spoke to Margot and co-star Diego Calva about the wild ride the film takes and working with Brad.

What was the most surprising thing about Pitt? Margot answered, “He makes it so easy to be around him. He’s so nice.”

Diego added, “He’s just so kind, like he’s literally one of the coolest guys on Earth.”

Margot recently revealed that “Babylon” was one of the most fun movies she’s ever worked on. She told Melvin, “It was just madness every day… There was this feeling on set that everyone would absolutely [put] everything into every single day and every take.”

“We were shooting in so many different places and what we were shooting was insane every single time,” Robbie went on.

As for how they think movie goers will react to the film, Margot said, “I think you get swept up when you’re at that party. You stop feeling like you’re at that party… There’s tons of nudity, tons of drugs. It does set the tone.”

Melvin also spoke with Jean Smart, who is getting Oscar buzz for her role as a sensational journalist in the movie.

She quipped, “I actually had Oscar buzz for like five minutes, 20 years ago… It’s taken me a while to come back.”