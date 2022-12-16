‘Barbie’ Movie: See Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in the First Teaser Trailer

The “Barbie” teaser trailer has arrived!

The promo gives fans a first look at the comedy directed by Greta Gerwig and starring Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken.

As images of girls playing with dolls appear on screen, Helen Mirren narrates the video saying, “Since the beginning of time, since the first little girl ever existed, there have been... dolls. But the dolls were always and forever baby dolls until…”

Warner Bros.

That’s when Margot is revealed dressed as the first ever Barbie in a 1950s black and white swimsuit with white sunglasses and her hair pulled back in a ponytail… and the little girls start comically smashing their dolls. One is even thrown into space!

From there, viewers get a glimpse of Barbie’s very pink world, a shirtless Ken in a black fringe vest, Issa Rae cheering in all pink, and Simu Liu dancing with a group of guys and then Barbie dancing with a group of women.

Warner Bros.

Back in September, Margot told “Extra’s” Tommy DiDario of people’s expectations of the film. “I feel like people are thinking so many things about the movie now… I know what the expectation was at the beginning when it was announced — it’s not going to be that… Now they've had a glimpse of a few images. I'm not sure what everyone is thinking.”

He wondered, “Does that make you nervous?”

She said, “No, I'm excited. I'm really excited. I feel like as much hype as there's going to be I think people are still going to like the movie.”

While promoting “The Gray Man” in July, Ryan joked with “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay about his “Kenergy.”

Gosling plays CIA Agent Court Gentry in “The Gray Man,” and Rachel commented about manifesting roles, as there is a Ken doll joke in the movie — even though it was shot before Ryan was even cast in “Barbie.”

Gosling said, “I think they felt my Kenergy… They must have felt it before I did.”

Rachel went on to ask, “Do you think you're more of a Ken doll or a Gray Man?”

“I hope there's a balance,” he said. “And I love doing both of them back-to-back ‘cause I do feel like that Kenergy has always been there. It was good to get it out. But I also feel like Ken would love this movie.” Saying he thought Ken would like “The Gray Man,” Gosling went on to say, “I could see a shared universe where the Gray Man finally gets out of being a spy and gets to chill on the couch and gets to watch ‘The Gray Man’ with Ken.”

And yes, Ken would totally go as the Gray Man for Halloween!