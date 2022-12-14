How the Royals Will Spend First Christmas Without the Queen

Getty Images

The royals will be spending their first Christmas without Queen Elizabeth II, following her death in September.

In years past, the family gathered in Sandringham House in Norfolk and attended the morning church service at St. Mary Magdalene.

Despite the loss of the Queen, it sounds like some of those traditions will continue.

A source told Us Weekly, “It will be extremely sad not to have the queen there,” adding that the Queen “would not want them to mope or let that detract everyone from coming together and enjoying the occasion.”

The insider said that King Charles will “undoubtedly pay tribute to the queen in his speech and privately within the family.”

At the family gathering, the source says the royals will “share fond memories, raise glasses and likely make speeches about the wonderful life and legacy she’s left behind,” adding, “There’s a shared commitment among the whole family to stay true to her values and carry on with the wonderful work she did during her time as monarch.”

They are expected to take their royal walk after church on Christmas morning, but the insider insists the king is “equally determined to bring in some new more modern traditions and implementations of his own as the family moves forward into a new era.”

Prince William, Kate Middleton and their children Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, “are extremely key to that” new era, the source said.

Charles’ siblings will also be on hand including Princess Anne, Prince Edward, and his wife, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, and Prince Andrew.

In a surprise move, the source said that Andrew’s ex-wife Fergie will also be invited.

“This will be the first time [the duchess has] been included since their divorce many years ago,” the insider said, referencing Sarah and Andrew’s 1996 split. Their daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie will also be invited along with their families.

Andrew, however, will not be participating in the after church walk.

While William and Kate are expected to be “front and center” at the festivities, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and their children Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, will likely celebrate at home in America on the heels of their explosive documentary about royal life.