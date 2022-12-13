Christina Ricci & James Heerdegen Finalize Divorce

Getty

Christina Ricci and James Heerdegen have finalized their divorce, more than two years after their split.

Docs obtained by TMZ reveal how the exes will split their assets and handle custody of their 8-year-old son Freddie.

According to the site, Ricci will keep their L.A. home in the San Fernando Valley, but they will split the proceeds from the sale of their NYC pad.

While there is no spousal or child support, Ricci will pay James a one-time sum of $189,687.

Christina will also keep the residuals and royalties from her work, while James will walk away with a Subaru and his personal belongings.

They will share joint legal and physical custody of Freddie, but Ricci will have primary custody and will be the tiebreaker on any medical or educational decisions. The actress has agreed to pay 100 percent of Freddie’s private school costs and any uncovered medical expenses.

Christina and James met in 2011 on the set of “Pan Am,” a show she starred in and that he worked on as a dolly grip operator. They married in 2013, but she filed for divorce in 2020, citing irreconcilable differences.

In July 2021, a judge signed off on the divorce, declaring Ricci single.