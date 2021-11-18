Christina Ricci Opens Up About Pregnancy and Talks ‘Yellowjackets’

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

“Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers spoke with Christina Ricci, who is expecting her first child with husband Mark Hampton.

Ricci, who is “almost 9 months,” is “ready” to meet their unborn baby.

Christina also congratulated Jenn on her pregnancy.

Baby and wedding aside, Ricci has been busy promoting her new series “Yellowjackets.”

On the show, Ricci plays Misty, who has struggled with rejection for most of her life. She shared, “We see her when she is young and they are stranded… Her value becomes apparent. It’s the first time she’s ever accepted... We cut to Misty as an adult who I play as an adult… She still yearns for this time, the best time of her life.”

The younger version of Misty is played by Sammi Hanratty. Despite their “different” personalities, Ricci said, “It was interesting to play the same character.”

While the show focuses on surviving in the wilderness, would Christina be able to do it in real life? She answered, “I’ve always watched a lot of survival television.”

Ricci has learned the importance of “shoes, water, and fire” from watching “Naked and Afraid,” a show she has introduced to her son!

Christina admitted that she’s not an outdoorsy person. She explained, “I do not like the sun… I don’t like the wind.”

While she didn’t share many scenes with the cast, Ricci pointed out that they still had a “very close” relationship. She added, “All of us older actors got together and actually formed a Marco Polo group.”

As for the possibility of another season, Ricci said, “We want there to be more seasons.” She stressed, “We were all very invested in it being great… everybody wanted to rise the occasion and do our best work.”