Paris Hilton Plans to Try for a Baby in 2023 (Exclusive)

Getty Images

On Wednesday morning, Paris Hilton spoke to “Extra’s” Terri Seymour at the Hollywood Reporter’s annual Women in Film gala, where she gushed about celebrating one year of marriage with Carter Reum and their family plans for next year!

Paris discussed their first year of marriage, saying, “I know this time is going so fast that it's been the best year of my life — I'm so happy.”

The two celebrated their wedding anniversary in the Maldives. Paris dished, “Waldorf Astoria in the Maldives was insane. It was the most spectacular trip of my life.”

Hilton also revealed that they plan on starting a family soon. Will she document it like her wedding? She answered, “Stay tuned… we have just we've loved enjoying our first year of marriage as a couple, that was always the plan and we always wanted to start our family in 2023 so yes, that will be very soon and I will definitely be capturing it.”

Now, Paris is ready to celebrate the holidays with her husband and family. She shared, “My mom is literally like Santa Claus's wife and just decked out the whole house and it's so gorgeous. Nobody knows how to decorate like my mom.”

Kathy Hilton started the Christmas decorating before Thanksgiving! Paris noted, “She's gonna have her annual holiday party, which we haven't been able to really have because of the pandemic the past couple years, but it's back… That will be a lot of fun.”