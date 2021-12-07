Kyle Richards Dishes on Farrah’s Engagement and Paris’ Wedding, Plus: Her New Christmas Movie!

Kyle Richards and Betsy Brandt are giving “Extra’s” Katie Krause the scoop on their new Peacock Original Christmas movie “The Housewives of the North Pole”!

Kyle also dished on her daughter Farrah Aldjufrie’s engagement to Alex Manos, niece Paris Hilton’s wedding, and the possibility of a reality-show spin-off featuring Kyle’s family and Paris’.

Farrah just got engaged over Thanksgiving, and Kyle gushed, “We are just beyond thrilled and I’m going to be very involved… I’m very excited to plan this… to go and pick the flowers and register and stuff… Just to have that time to spend with her, I am excited about.”

Richards added, “Over the holidays, when we have a little bit of a break, we will start planning that stuff.”

Looking back at Paris’ wedding last month, she said, “Paris was, like, making jokes and so relaxed and it was really sweet and funny. It was a beautiful day.”

Hilton’s wedding is playing out on Peacock’s “Paris in Love,” while Kyle is busy shooting Season 12 of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” So could there be some sort of spin-off with the two families?

Kyle said, “Yes, yes, Paris’ show is on Peacock and ‘Ultimate Housewives’ is on Peacock… Everyone’s really busy right now, but you never know… I’m also just really focused on my acting now.”

Kyle is acting in “The Housewives of the North Pole,” saying, “It’s a scripted movie. It’s just amazing, feel good. Of course it does have drama, but it’s full of love and gives you all the holiday feels.”

Betsy added, “I feel like this movie is the warm hug that we need this year.”

Sharing what the movie is about, Brandt said, “It’s about two really great friends, they team up every year to win this Christmas-decorating prize… They end up competing against each other… It’s just an opportunity for them to see what’s important.”

Kyle added, “Our two children end up bringing us together.”