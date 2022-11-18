Aaron Carter’s Final Days: His Manager Reveals New Details

Getty Images

Aaron Carter’s manager is speaking out about his health in the days before his death.

The 34-year-old singer was found dead in his bathtub earlier this month, and TMZ reported cans of compressed air were found in his bedroom and bathroom along with prescription pills. His cause of death is pending as the coroner awaits toxicology reports.

Taylor Helgeson tells Page Six, “He looked thin. He was extremely tired. He just looked like he needed to be doing anything but working. He looked like he needed to be taking care of him.”

Taylor and Aaron had met at a recording studio the same week that Aaron died.

Helgeson, who had been working with Aaron for eight months, shared, “He didn’t seem okay,” adding, “Now, when I say that, I think it’s really important to kind of context that.

“He didn’t seem okay physically … [but] mentally, he was the most excited I’ve seen him in months. He was very intelligent and he was very conscious of what people wanted to see from him.”

Taylor said Aaron’s excitement over his career leads him to believe Aaron was not contemplating suicide.

“He was a guy with a lot of plans,” the Big Umbrella Management exec said. “We had so much stuff going on and, you know, Aaron was a really prideful guy in his own right, too. That’s not his style.”

Aaron was open about his battle with addiction over the years and was reportedly in an outpatient program at the time of his death.

Taylor said he was pushing Carter to go to inpatient treatment, but the star didn’t want to go because he was in the middle of a custody case involving his 11-month-old son Prince.

Helgeson said, “We were proposing [what] would have been… three months in Utah just on detoxing and kind of formulating new physical habits within your body.”

He said, “[Carter] was saying, ‘I’m going to get my kid back and then I’m going to do this,’ and I was saying, ‘If you do this, I’m definitely going to get you your kid back,’ and that was the disagreement.”

It was recently reported that Aaron did not have a will when he died. Taylor revealed that the papers were drafted up, but never signed.

“I was like, ‘You need a will,’ so I reached out to my publicist at that time, and I had asked her to help with getting the paperwork,” the manager said. “And so we started getting that together and we got the paperwork out and it never got signed. It never got filled out.”

Taylor said that he and Carter’s team are pushing back on projects coming out amid his death, because they want to make sure that anything released benefits the late-singer’s son.

“Aaron is signed to Sony. Aaron is not an independent artist and all releases that Aaron does need to be approved by the label period,” he said.

“What matters is that when it goes through the correct channels, we are then able to be a part of making sure that what comes from that music goes to the right places, i.e. his son.”

He said there are no plans to release the projects Aaron was working on when he died.