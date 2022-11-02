Terry Bradshaw’s Health Update After Cancer Revelation

Getty Images

A month ago, Terry Bradshaw revealed his cancer diagnosis.

During an appearance on “FOX NFL Sunday,” Terry broke the news that he was diagnosed with bladder cancer in November 2021. After undergoing surgery and treatment, he was cancer-free. Fast-forward to March, a Merkel cell tumor was found in his neck, so he had to undergo surgery to remove that.

He stressed, “Folks, I may not look like my old self, but I feel like my old self. I'm cancer-free, I'm feeling great, and over time I'm going to be back to where I normally am. So I appreciate your prayers and your concern.”

Now, Terry is explaining why he waited to reveal his diagnosis.

In an interview with “Today,” Terry said, “I didn't talk about it because I didn't want pity. I didn't talk about it because a lot of celebrities — unfortunately, I'm one of those — when they say this, I think the perception around America with all the millions of people is, 'Aw, look at him. Bless his heart. He has cancer. Well, my husband died of cancer! My kids are…' I didn't want that."

He noted, “Took me a long time before I told my family.”

Bradshaw eventually decided to share the cancer diagnosis after receiving criticism from fans. He commented, “I couldn't breathe. That's when everybody notices. 'What's wrong with him?' Social media went, 'Get rid of him. He needs to be off the air. He's an embarrassment.' And I was like, 'Embarrassment? I got cancer.'"

Terry expressed appreciation for his wife Tammy, saying, “I can't put into words how thankful I am for her. Seriously. I can't imagine not holding her hand when we take off on a plane or when we land or when we snuggle up when we're in bed together. I look at her and she doesn't know I'm looking at her, and I'm so thankful now I'm getting emotional."

Tammy opened up about how she felt about his two cancer diagnoses. She said, “The doctors calls me to tell me what it is, and then I'm shook because I was a radiation therapist for 10 years. I knew where this could go. I knew what the outcomes could be. And it did scare me the second time with that diagnosis."

Terry’s outlook on life has changed since being diagnosed with cancer. He emphasized, “I may have 25, 30 years left, but I'm going to act like I got one."