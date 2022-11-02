Garcelle Beauvais Reacts to Reports Someone Was Identified in Son’s Cyberbully Case (Exclusive)

Garcelle Beauvais hit the red carpet at Glamour’s Women of the Year event in NYC, where she opened up about her son Jax.

In August, Jax revealed he had received racially offensive messages on social media and one mentioned Garcelle’s “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” co-star Diana Jenkins.

Jenkins launched an investigation to try to find the culprit, and now there are reports that she has identified at least one of the trolls.

“Extra’s” Kaliegh Garris caught up with Beauvais and asked about reports the person had been identified.

Beauvais replied, “We don’t know if they found anything. I’m doing my own investigation.”

As for how she and Jax are doing in the wake of the scandal she shared, “I’m doing great, he is doing great, he is high school enjoying his life, playing volleyball.”