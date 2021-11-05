Garcelle Beauvais Gives Update on Dorit Kemsley After Home Robbery

Getty Images

Garcelle Beauvais was at the amfAR Gala in L.A. Thursday night, where she gave “Extra” an update on how her “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” castmate Dorit Kemsley is doing after allegedly being held at gunpoint while her home was burglarized.

Beauvais shared, “I have seen Dorit. She is taking it one day at a time. She is just grateful that she was not harmed and her kids weren’t harmed and that’s all she is focusing on and she’s got security, but she’s a little shaky.”

The four-part “RHOBH” reunion finale aired this week, and Garcelle said they want to move on. “That’s what we want to do… I don’t think we can really move along the Erika [Jayne] case, that’s not in our hands, but we are going to move on and have fun, and of course drama will ensue.”