Michelle Williams & Thomas Kail Welcome Baby #2 (Report)

It looks like Michelle Williams has welcomed her second child with husband Thomas Kail!

Over the weekend, Williams was seen holding a baby during a walk with Kail in New York City in photos obtained by DailyMail.com.

At one point, Thomas and Michelle even shared a kiss on the sidewalk, while their little one was strapped to her chest.

Michelle and Thomas are also the parents of son Hart, 2.

In May, news broke that Michelle was expecting again.

Michelle told Variety, “It’s totally joyous. As the years go on, you sort of wonder what they might hold for you or not hold for you. It’s exciting to discover that something you want again and again, is available one more time. That good fortune is not lost on me or my family.”

Williams welcomed their son Hart during the COVID-19 pandemic. She shared, “It was a reminder that life goes on. The world we brought a baby into is not the world we thought we were bringing a baby into, but the baby is ignorant of that. He experiences the unmitigated joy of discovery and the happiness of a loving home.”

Williams also explained how motherhood has pushed her fight for a better world. She stressed, “There’s nothing that makes you committed to a better world than raising a great kid. It’s the ultimate creative act.”

Williams is also the mother of Matilda, 16, her daughter with the late Heath Ledger.

In 2020, Michelle gave a shout-out to Matilda and Thomas while accepting the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television at the Golden Globes, saying, “Tommy and Matilda, I can't wait to come home to you.”

Williams also gave an impassioned speech about a woman's right to choose. She acknowledged that she had lived a life “carved by her own hand” and was able to “choose when to have my children and with whom.”