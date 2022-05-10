Getty

Actress Michelle Williams, 41, has a bun in the oven!

Williams and director husband Thomas Kail are having their second child together. The baby is due in the fall.

Michelle told Variety, “It’s totally joyous. As the years go on, you sort of wonder what they might hold for you or not hold for you. It’s exciting to discover that something you want again and again, is available one more time. That good fortune is not lost on me or my family.”

Williams welcomed their son Hart during the COVID-19 pandemic. She shared, “It was a reminder that life goes on. The world we brought a baby into is not the world we thought we were bringing a baby into, but the baby is ignorant of that. He experiences the unmitigated joy of discovery and the happiness of a loving home.”

Williams also explained how motherhood has pushed her fight for a better world. She stressed, “There’s nothing that makes you committed to a better world than raising a great kid. It’s the ultimate creative act.”

Michelle is currently filming her movie “Showing Up,” which is about to premiere at the Cannes Film Festival.

In the movie, Michelle plays a sculptor who is faced with distractions while prepping for an art show. Comparing the movie to parenthood, she said, “The most ecstatic moments of life and art are the transcendent ones. Having children is like that. You combine your DNA with someone else to create a new life.”

Besides “Showing Up,” Williams will also be starring in “The Fabelmans,” Steven Spielberg’s autobiographical film.

She plans to take an acting break leading up to her baby’s arrival. She shared, “I got nothing. I wondered if I could work while I was pregnant, but I’m too tired.”

Williams is also the mother of Matilda, 16, her daughter with the late Heath Ledger.

In 2020, Michelle gave a shout-out to Matilda and Thomas while accepting the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television at the Golden Globes, saying, “Tommy and Matilda, I can't wait to come home to you.”

Williams also gave an impassioned speech about a woman's right to choose. She acknowledged that she had lived a life “carved by her own hand” and was able to “choose when to have my children and with whom.”