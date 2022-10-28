Lili Reinhart Teases ‘Riverdale’ Series Finale (Exclusive)

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for WIF

Actress Lili Reinhart is gearing up to say goodbye to “Riverdale.”

“Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers spoke with Lili at the Women in Film event in Beverly Hills, where she discussed what to expect in the final season of the hit CW show.

She teased, “Our season is taking place in the ‘50s, which is very fun. I think it kind of gives our last season a very refreshing take on these characters and seeing them in just kind of like a new exciting way.”

Reinhart hinted that the show would end “beautifully,” adding, “I think the fans who have been along for the ride since Season 1 are going to really appreciate our ending.”

Lili just started filming on the last season “last week,” noting, “We’ve got nine months left.”

When asked who will cry the most at the end, Lili answered, “Me and Madelaine [Petsch].”

Will she take anything with her from set? She answered, “Maybe I’ll steal, like, a necklace of Betty’s.”

