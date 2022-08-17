Lili Reinhart on Wanting to Be a Mom and ‘Riverdale’s’ Final Season

Getty

Lili Reinhart and Danny Ramirez spoke with “Extra’s” Katie Krause about their new Netflix rom-com “Look Both Ways,” which is out now. Lili also revealed she hopes to be a mom but still has to find a “baby daddy,” and teases the end of “Riverdale.”

Katie said, “I know the five-year plan is a big theme in this movie… I know you guys have also talked about it a lot, but what do you guys each hope your lives look like in five years?” sdding, “Lili, you're going to be 30 in five years…”

Lili replied, “Trust me, I know,” and Danny interjected, “I'm 30 in a month!”

Reinhart continued, “Where will I be in five years?... I would hope that I am working really well with my production company and producing and acting in the things that I've been working toward for my whole life and passion projects, and obviously I would like to be a mother someday… I would hope that that would happen… I’m thinking like a little bit later in my, in my thirties — I'm in no rush to do that.”

Smiling, she added, “I’ve got to find a baby daddy first.”

As “Riverdale” approaches the series finale at the end of Season 7, Lili insisted, “I have no idea how it ends… I have no idea! I go back to film in two months, two and a half months, and I have been told nothing… I know that our last season ended on a big, weird, we're dealing with the multiverse, and so we're starting off Season 7 in the ‘50s… so that'll be because, because a comet hit Riverdale.”

In “Look Both Ways,” Lili plays a woman named Natalie, who is living in two parallel realities. In one reality, she’s a young mother living in her hometown in Texas. In another, she moves to L.A. to pursue her career.

Katie asked her what it was like playing a character following two very different paths.

Lili said, “It wasn't that hard because she's still the same woman… so she still has the same reactions to things… She still has the same dreams, ambitions, goals. She still wants love, she still wants her career… I think the biggest challenge was sort of just remembering where I am mentally in each timeline, because we didn't film the movie in chronological order… The wigs helped.”

The movie also shows that there are multiple ways to have a happy ending.

Katie asked what theme resonated most with each of them.

Danny said, “That there's the possibilities of just what your life could be, and then the different.