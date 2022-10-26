Why Gwen Stefani Was Nervous to Work with Blake Shelton on ‘The Voice’ as a Married Couple (Exclusive)

Gwen Stefani was honored at the 2022 Matrix Awards in New York City!

“Extra” Special Correspondent Kaliegh Garris spoke with Stefani about how special it was to have to her husband Blake Shelton present her award.

Gwen commented, “Just having him here is a big deal. He’s so obviously busy and fall is like his favorite time of the year, so for him to fly out here… When these kinds of events happen, you start to, like, reflect on like, ‘How did I get here?’ Now, I have Blake… I have so many things to be grateful for.”

Reflecting on their seven-year relationship, Gwen noted, “We have a lot of memories and a lot of just going through everything.”

As for working together on “The Voice,” Gwen commented, “It doesn’t matter where we are, we just want to be together. Whether it’s ‘The Voice’ or just hanging out with the boys, whatever it is, we’re just lucky to have each other.”

Gwen is back on “The Voice” this season after a few seasons off! She admitted, “I was nervous because I hadn’t been on for a few seasons and I hadn’t been on since we were married, and it is different… It’s like, ‘Okay, wait, how are we gonna act?’”

Once she got on set, all the nerves went away. She said, “It was like nothing… Blake, he would look so handsome because he’s all made up… It was like a flow of, like, memories from meeting him on ‘The Voice’… It was just super natural.”

Calling this season “the easiest,” Gwen went on, “I didn’t have any, like, game plan. I was just really in the moment, which I think is one of the things that we all try to be all the time.”

Of her award, Gwen noted that it “never gets old” to be recognized, but she was going to take a beat to take it all in!