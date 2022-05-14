Gwen Stefani Returning to 'The Voice' — No Doubt!

Getty Images

She's back!

Gwen Stefani is returning to "The Voice" this fall, an announcement she made on TikTok singing with John Legend and hubby Blake Shelton on Mika's "Grace Kelly."

The caption read, "#Duet this if you're going to be a Coach on #TheVoice this fall."

The 52-year-old diva is the third announced coach after Legend and Shelton, but a fourth has yet to be determined. Who will it be?

Season 21 of the hit series ended in December with Legend, Shelton, Ariana Grande and Kelly Clarkson.