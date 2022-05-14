Celebrity News May 14, 2022
Gwen Stefani Returning to 'The Voice' — No Doubt!
She's back!
Gwen Stefani is returning to "The Voice" this fall, an announcement she made on TikTok singing with John Legend and hubby Blake Shelton on Mika's "Grace Kelly."
The caption read, "#Duet this if you're going to be a Coach on #TheVoice this fall."
The 52-year-old diva is the third announced coach after Legend and Shelton, but a fourth has yet to be determined. Who will it be?
Season 21 of the hit series ended in December with Legend, Shelton, Ariana Grande and Kelly Clarkson.
Stefani goes way back with the show — she joined Season 7 in 2014, was on as a part-timer the next year, and coached Season 9. She was part-time for Season 10, then left until Seasons 12, 17, and 19. She finally won on Season 19 with contestant Carter Rubin.