Giveaways May 11, 2022
Win It! A Variety’s Power of Women Gift Bag
Variety's Power of Women: New York event took place last week honoring Kim Cattrall.
Now, you can enter for a chance to win some of the goodies celebs received at the event. “Extra” is giving a Power of Women gift bag to one lucky friend. Enter below for your chance to win!
The full list of items includes:
1. 8Greens: Real Greens Fizzy Tablets Variety Pack
2. All Good: Rose Geranium Hand Sanitizer — 2 oz.
3. AMELIORATE — Transforming Body Lotion
4. Banza*: Chickpea Pasta
5. Barry’s: One free class
6. Bombas*: Marl Ankle Socks
7. BREAD: Bread-Puff
8. Burst Oral Care: Lavender Toothbrush; Lavender Floss Case
9. Christophe Robin: Cleansing Purifying Scrub with Sea Salt
10. Clean Beauty Collective:
11. Clean Avant Garden Hemp & Ginger
Clean Avant Garden Muguet & Skin
Clean Avant Garden Galbanum & Rain
12. [ comfort zone ]: Sacred Nature Discovery Kit
13. “Cravings: All Together: Recipes to Love: A Cookbook” by Chrissy Teigen with Adeena Sussman
14. Daily Concepts: Daily Hair Wrap Towel
15. Davines*: A Single Shampoo
16. Dose of Colors: Triple-Dose Cleanser; Facial Cleansing Sponge 2-Pack
17. Dr. Bronner's: Magic All-One Chocolate Smooth Coconut Praline
18. Dr. Devgan Scientific Beauty: Extreme Lengthening Mascara
19. Dr.Jart+: Ceramidin Cream
20. Elizabeth Arden: Elizabeth Arden Hyaluronic Acid Ceramide Capsules Hydra-Plumping Serum — 60-Piece; Elizabeth Arden Advanced Ceramide Capsules Daily Youth Restoring Serum — 60-Piece
21. Erin Condren: Flora Padfolio & Pen Set
22. EVE LOM: Cleanser
23. Eyeko: Black Magic Liquid Eyeliner
24. Fly by Jing: Sichuan Chili Crisp
25. Grande Cosmetics: GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum
26. Grove Co.: Grove Co. Laundry Detergent Sheets / Grove Co. Hand Soap Sheets
27. goop*: GOOPGLOW 15% Glycolic Acid Overnight Glow Peel — 4-Pack
28. gorjana*: $50 gift card
29. Grow Gorgeous: Intense Thickening Hair & Scalp Mask
30. Heritage Store: Rosewater Refreshing Facial Mist
31. Hey Humans: Aluminum-Free Naturally Derived Deodorant
32. HIP CHIC: ALL ABOUT MOISTURIZING HAND MASK; ALL ABOUT MOISTURIZING FOOT MASK
33. Huda Beauty: Huda Beauty Brown Obsessions Palette Toffee Brown Obsessions; Huda Beauty Matte & Metal Double Ended Liquid Eyeshadow French Lace & Diamond Drip; Huda Beauty Power Bullet Matte Lipstick Wedding Day; Kayali Hair Mist Déjà Vu | 57; WISHFUL Yo Glow AHA & BHA Facial Enzyme Scrub Mini 40ml
34. Intelligent Change: Mindful Affirmations
35. Justin's: Super Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups'; Super Dark Chocolate Espresso Almond Butter Cups
36. Kitsch: Eco-Friendly Large Claw Clip-Black; Large Dome Claw Clips 2-Piece Recycled Plastic
37. Laki Naturals: Laki Naturals Lavender Sugar Scrub, Laki Naturals Plumeria Sea Salt Scrub, Laki Naturals Mango & Coconut Sea Salt Scrub
38. Lanolips: The Original 101 Ointment Multipurpose Superbalm
39. Laura Mercier*: Pure Canvas Primer Illuminating
40. Le Prunier*: Plum Beauty Oil
41. Living Proof: Perfect hair Day™ Advanced Clean Dry Shampoo
42. LoveSeen: JACK in Brown/Black
43. LUMENE: Nordic-C [VALO] Glow Boost Essence Serum
44. Mad Hippie: Vitamin A Serum
45. Meaningful Beauty: Crème de Sérum
46. Monika Blunder Beauty: Hybrid Cream Brush
47. noyah: Clean Lip Gloss in Latte Love and Summertime Peach
48. OUAI*: North Bondi Candle
49. Outdoor Voices: Doing Things Hat
50. Partake: Crunchy Chocolate Chip Cookies (5.5-oz. box)
51. PHILIP B.: CBD Scalp + Body Oil
52. Popband Inc: Calm Self-Warming, Calming Eye Masks
53. SACHAJUAN: Hairspray Strong and Flexible
54. SAINT by Ira DeWitt: White Rose Roll-On Perfume with Holy Oil
Jasmine & Oud Roll-On Perfume with Holy Oil
A Thousand Lilies Roll-On Perfume with Holy Oil
English Lavender Roll-On Perfume with Holy Oil
African Sandalwood Roll-On Perfume with Holy Oil
55. SAINT JANE: C-Drops Mini
56. SKIN&CO: Truffle Therapy Shimmering Oil
57. Sol de Janeiro*: Beija Flor™ Elasti-Cream
58. Solawave: Advanced Skincare Wand
59. Sunday Riley: Good Genes All-in-One Lactic Acid Treatment
60. Sunnies Face: Fluffmate Nude on Repeat; Fluffmate 143
61. Supergoop!*: Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40
62. TELETIES
63. Thayers Natural Remedies: Rose Petal Facial Toner
64. The Little Market: Shopping Tote
65. Wander Beauty: Baggage Claim Gold Eye Masks
66. Weleda: Skin Food Light Nourishing Cream
67. Wen® by Chaz Dean: Signature Sculpting Brush
68. Young Living Essential Oils: Ember Diffuser; Serenity Now Collection
69. Youtheory: Immune+, Beauty Powder 6.2 oz, Collagen Powder 4.7 oz.
Giveaway ends on May 25, 2022.