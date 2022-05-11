Giveaways May 11, 2022

Win It! A Variety’s Power of Women Gift Bag

Variety's Power of Women: New York event took place last week honoring Kim Cattrall.

Now, you can enter for a chance to win some of the goodies celebs received at the event. “Extra” is giving a Power of Women gift bag to one lucky friend. Enter below for your chance to win!

The full list of items includes:

1. 8Greens: Real Greens Fizzy Tablets Variety Pack

2. All Good: Rose Geranium Hand Sanitizer — 2 oz.

3. AMELIORATE — Transforming Body Lotion

4. Banza*: Chickpea Pasta

5. Barry’s: One free class

6. Bombas*: Marl Ankle Socks

7. BREAD: Bread-Puff

8. Burst Oral Care: Lavender Toothbrush; Lavender Floss Case

9. Christophe Robin: Cleansing Purifying Scrub with Sea Salt

10. Clean Beauty Collective:

11. Clean Avant Garden Hemp & Ginger

Clean Avant Garden Muguet & Skin

Clean Avant Garden Galbanum & Rain

12. [ comfort zone ]: Sacred Nature Discovery Kit

13.   “Cravings: All Together: Recipes to Love: A Cookbook” by Chrissy Teigen with Adeena Sussman

14. Daily Concepts: Daily Hair Wrap Towel

15. Davines*: A Single Shampoo

16. Dose of Colors: Triple-Dose Cleanser; Facial Cleansing Sponge 2-Pack

17. Dr. Bronner's: Magic All-One Chocolate Smooth Coconut Praline

18. Dr. Devgan Scientific Beauty: Extreme Lengthening Mascara

19. Dr.Jart+: Ceramidin Cream

20. Elizabeth Arden: Elizabeth Arden Hyaluronic Acid Ceramide Capsules Hydra-Plumping Serum — 60-Piece; Elizabeth Arden Advanced Ceramide Capsules Daily Youth Restoring Serum — 60-Piece

21. Erin Condren: Flora Padfolio & Pen Set

22. EVE LOM: Cleanser

23. Eyeko: Black Magic Liquid Eyeliner

24. Fly by Jing: Sichuan Chili Crisp

25. Grande Cosmetics: GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum

26. Grove Co.: Grove Co. Laundry Detergent Sheets / Grove Co. Hand Soap Sheets

27. goop*: GOOPGLOW 15% Glycolic Acid Overnight Glow Peel — 4-Pack

28. gorjana*: $50 gift card

29. Grow Gorgeous: Intense Thickening Hair & Scalp Mask

30. Heritage Store: Rosewater Refreshing Facial Mist

31. Hey Humans: Aluminum-Free Naturally Derived Deodorant

32. HIP CHIC: ALL ABOUT MOISTURIZING HAND MASK; ALL ABOUT MOISTURIZING FOOT MASK

33. Huda Beauty: Huda Beauty Brown Obsessions Palette Toffee Brown Obsessions; Huda Beauty Matte & Metal Double Ended Liquid Eyeshadow French Lace & Diamond Drip; Huda Beauty Power Bullet Matte Lipstick Wedding Day; Kayali Hair Mist Déjà Vu | 57; WISHFUL Yo Glow AHA & BHA Facial Enzyme Scrub Mini 40ml

34. Intelligent Change: Mindful Affirmations

35. Justin's: Super Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups'; Super Dark Chocolate Espresso Almond Butter Cups

36. Kitsch: Eco-Friendly Large Claw Clip-Black; Large Dome Claw Clips 2-Piece Recycled Plastic

37. Laki Naturals: Laki Naturals Lavender Sugar Scrub, Laki Naturals Plumeria Sea Salt Scrub, Laki Naturals Mango & Coconut Sea Salt Scrub

38. Lanolips: The Original 101 Ointment Multipurpose Superbalm

39. Laura Mercier*: Pure Canvas Primer Illuminating

40. Le Prunier*: Plum Beauty Oil

41. Living Proof: Perfect hair Day™ Advanced Clean Dry Shampoo

42. LoveSeen: JACK in Brown/Black

43. LUMENE: Nordic-C [VALO] Glow Boost Essence Serum

44. Mad Hippie: Vitamin A Serum

45. Meaningful Beauty: Crème de Sérum

46. Monika Blunder Beauty: Hybrid Cream Brush

47. noyah: Clean Lip Gloss in Latte Love and Summertime Peach

48. OUAI*: North Bondi Candle

49. Outdoor Voices: Doing Things Hat

50. Partake: Crunchy Chocolate Chip Cookies (5.5-oz. box)

51. PHILIP B.: CBD Scalp + Body Oil

52. Popband Inc: Calm Self-Warming, Calming Eye Masks

53. SACHAJUAN: Hairspray Strong and Flexible

54. SAINT by Ira DeWitt: White Rose Roll-On Perfume with Holy Oil

Jasmine & Oud Roll-On Perfume with Holy Oil

A Thousand Lilies Roll-On Perfume with Holy Oil

English Lavender Roll-On Perfume with Holy Oil

African Sandalwood Roll-On Perfume with Holy Oil

55. SAINT JANE: C-Drops Mini

56. SKIN&CO: Truffle Therapy Shimmering Oil

57. Sol de Janeiro*: Beija Flor™ Elasti-Cream

58. Solawave: Advanced Skincare Wand

59. Sunday Riley: Good Genes All-in-One Lactic Acid Treatment

60. Sunnies Face: Fluffmate Nude on Repeat; Fluffmate 143

61. Supergoop!*: Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40

62. TELETIES

63. Thayers Natural Remedies: Rose Petal Facial Toner

64. The Little Market: Shopping Tote

65. Wander Beauty: Baggage Claim Gold Eye Masks

66. Weleda: Skin Food Light Nourishing Cream

67. Wen® by Chaz Dean: Signature Sculpting Brush

68. Young Living Essential Oils: Ember Diffuser; Serenity Now Collection

69. Youtheory: Immune+, Beauty Powder 6.2 oz, Collagen Powder 4.7 oz.

Giveaway ends on May 25, 2022.