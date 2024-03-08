Win It! A BE KIND. by ellen Subscription Box

Ellen DeGeneres’ BE KIND. by ellen spring box is here! And it’s a very special Earth Day edition, filled with items that are good for people and for the planet.

Friendsheep Wool - Crafted by women artisans in Nepal, these sustainable laundry dryer balls reduce drying time by 25%, save energy, and support fair trade and environmental conservation.

Duckbill.ai - Dreaming of having a personal assistant? Say hello to Duckbill, a groundbreaking app blending human and AI assistance. Duckbill’s mission is to enable people to live more joyful lives by removing the burden of everyday, seemingly endless, to-dos.

Vega - Vega is committed to creating delicious plant-based nutrition that’s good for the planet and those who live on it. Vega Original Protein is vegan and gluten-free, as well as Non-GMO Project Verified and B Corp Certified.

ellenshop - Made from 20% cotton and 80% hemp, this exclusive ellenshop apron design combines sustainability with style. The water-resistant coating ensures durability, while adjustable straps provide a comfortable fit for any cook.

The Mindfulness Coloring Book - This pocket-sized coloring book was the first of its kind to offer on-the-go stress relief through mindful coloring. Published by The Experiment Publishing, this is the first of the best-selling The Mindfulness Coloring Series, and it features 70 intricate patterns by illustrator Emma Farrarons.

Earth Harbor - Created by health scientist Ali Perry-Hatch, MPH, Earth Harbor’s botanical-based products, like their Tidal Rose Crystal Hydration Toner, are nontoxic, ethical, and effective, providing luxurious skincare with sustainable practices.

Crunchi - The Everluxe® Lip Crayon offers long-wearing color in a sustainable pencil format, made from 100% pure Earth pigments. Founded by women, Crunchi® prioritizes safety, performance, and sustainability, offering a toxin-free, cruelty-free, and certified plastic-neutral line of cosmetics and skincare.

Ethique - Each hair and body care bar can save up to three plastic bottles from the landfill and are made with clean ingredients. Founded by a female chemistry student in New Zealand, Ethique prioritizes using plastic-free packaging and compostable materials, and supporting charitable causes.

Amborella Organics - The Blooming Lollipop is a fun and innovative treat with a seed-bearing stick that you can plant after you enjoy its delicious Blood Orange & Elder Flower flavor.

