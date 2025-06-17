Crystal Sails into the World of Golf with the Inaugural Crystal Cup!

What do Samuel L. Jackson, Larry David and Jessica Alba all have in common? They can’t get enough golf!

Crystal, the leader in exceptional cruise experiences, has launched The Crystal Cup — an exclusive, amateur golf tournament across Troon-managed courses combined with extraordinary travel at sea.

The Crystal Cup will tee off with two-person teams competing in 10 local qualifiers. Troon will host three regional qualifiers at Troon-affiliated daily fee courses, including Aviara Golf Club in Carlsbad, California, on July 10; Tobacco Road Golf Club in Sanford, North Carolina, on August 19; and La Cantera Golf Club in San Antionio, Texas, on August 26. Winners from the local and regional tournaments will have a chance to compete in the final at Sea Island Golf Club in St. Simons Island, Ga., taking place in October.

Teams have the chance to win exciting prizes, including a 29-night cruise from Singapore to Tokyo aboard the beautiful Crystal Symphony. Brand ambassadors include former World No. 1 and European Ryder Cup Captain for 2023 and 2025 Luke Donald, and LPGA champion Lexi Thompson, offering participants the chance to engage with elite golf professionals and the chance to win a virtual lesson with Donald.