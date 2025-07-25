Backstreet Boys, Kelly Clarkson & More A-List Talent Performing in Las Vegas

Getty Images

A-list talent are bringing the fire to an already hot summer in Las Vegas!

The Backstreet Boys are headed to the Sphere, while global superstar Kelly Clarkson returns to the strip with “Kelly Clarkson: Studio Sessions,” an all-star new residency inside the Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

Yacht rock fans can unite at Fontainebleau to see three legendary acts for one nostalgic night on August 23: Christopher Cross, Toto and Men at Work will all be there.

Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino welcomes the soulful sounds of Teddy Swims and ’90s hitmakers Counting Crows.

Speaking of the ’90s, perhaps the biggest party will take place on Fremont Street in downtown Las Vegas where Vertical Horizon, Toad the Wet Sprocket, and Dishwalla will perform at Downtown Rocks.