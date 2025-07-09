'Extra's' Prime Day Picks — Day 2!

We’re back for another day of "Extra" special Prime Day picks for Day 2 — get those carts ready!

Shaquille O’Neal was so impressed with his Ring Doorbell that he invested in the company. It makes a great gift for a new homeowner, and it’s a great way to keep an eye on your house while you’re away.

What do David Beckham, Ed Sheeran and Anna Kendrick have in common? They love LEGO! This LEGO Lamborghini Huracán is a must-have for the LEGO lover in your life.

Alix Earle took us along on a trip with her to the dermatologist, and Medicube’s Zero Pore Pad 2.0 was on her list for her skincare routine.

The Dyson Purifier Cool Smart Air Purifier and Fan doesn’t go on sale often, so be sure to stay cool this summer with this sizzling Prime Day Deal from Dyson!

Selena Gomez, Hilary Duff and Hailey Bieber all agree that Sol de Janeiro’s Bum Bum Cream is a must-have body cream. The scent is divine!

Sparkling water is so refreshing in the summer — make your own at home with the SodaStream Terra Sparking Water Maker bundle!

Celebrity Hair Stylist Chris Appleton lists COLOR WOW’s Money Mist as one of his holy grail products for creating a glossy, expensive-looking finish!

This balance bike is a perfect gift for the toddler in your life — and it’s highly rated, so it’s a great time to add to cart this Prime Day!

Simone Biles has taken us through her beauty routine on social media, and Milk Makeup’s Hydro Grip Primer is her go-to for keeping her makeup in place for her competitions. Pure gold!

Ditch the mismatched beach towels and freshen up your collection with this 4-pack of oversized cotton beach towels! Choose from several color options!