Chris Sullivan & Wife Rachel Welcome Baby #2

Getty Images

“This Is Us” star Chris Sullivan is a dad again!

On Sunday, Sullivan announced the birth of his daughter Aoife Bea with wife Rachel Sullivan.

Along with posting an Instagram video of their bundle of joy, Chris wrote, “She came 3 weeks early, fully grown, healthy and VERY strong. A super fast and smooth delivery (much to her mother’s relief).”

The video also included their son Bear holding Aoife. He added, “Brother Bear is enamored and overjoyed to welcome his sister home, telling everyone ‘baby coming!’ the day she was born.”

Sullivan gushed, “She has immediately captured our hearts and doubled the love. 💕.”

In response to Chris’ Instagram, his “This Is Us” co-star Mandy Moore wrote, “Can't wait to meet her!! Congrats sweet Sullivan fam!!!!"

Just days ago, Moore welcomed her second son, Oscar, with husband Taylor Goldsmith.

In May, Chris broke the news that he and Rachel were expecting again.

Along with tweeting a video of their son Bear wearing a “big brother” shirt, Sullivan wrote, “We have wrapped my final scenes for #thisisus. What an incredible 6 years these have been. With every end, there is a new beginning...so here is a trailer of what's to come.”

Sullivan revealed the gender of the baby, writing, “It’s a girl.”

In the summer of 2020, Chris and Rachel welcomed Bear into the world. At the time, he tweeted, “8lbs of beautiful baby boy. Witnessing @therealrachelsullivan bring our first son into this world, after 20 hours of labor, was one of the great honors of my life. It was primal and intentional and I have never been more in love with this powerful woman.”

After the birth of Bear, Sullivan opened up about being a dad. He told People magazine, “Instantaneously, Bear's existence has taught me lessons about surrendering to the current moment and shown me where in my life I have selfish tendencies and self-centered tendencies."