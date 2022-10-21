Is Jason Sudeikis’ Ex, Keeley Hazell, Shading Olivia Wilde with Her Latest Instagram?

Getty Images

Jason Sudeikis’ ex, Keeley Hazell, has everyone talking about her latest Instagram!

On Thursday, Keeley seemingly threw shade at Olivia Wilde by posting the same salad dressing recipe excerpt from Nora Ephron’s 1983 book “Heartburn” that the “Don’t Worry Darling” director had posted.

Hazell underlined a specific excerpt, which read, “Vera said: ‘Why do you feel you have to turn everything into a story?’”

Instagram

She also underlined, “So I told her why: Because if I tell the story, I control the version. Because if I tell the story, I can make you laugh, and I would rather have you laugh at me than feel sorry for me. Because if I tell the story, it doesn’t hurt as much. Because if I tell the story, I can get on with it.”

The salad dressing recipe could be seen further down on the page.

Instagram

Earlier this week, Wilde took to Instagram Stories to share the recipe following claims made by a former nanny.

The nanny spoke out in an interview about Olivia’s split with Jason Sudeikis and her new relationship with Harry Styles. One of the stories involved Wilde making a salad for Styles with her special dressing.

In a nod to the drama, Wilde posted the recipe from Ephron’s book, which was based on her own divorce from Washington Post reporter Carl Bernstein.

"Mix 2 tablespoons Grey Poupon mustard with 2 tablespoons good red wine vinegar. Then, whisk constantly with a fork, slowly add 6 tablespoons olive oil, until the vinaigrette is thick and creamy; this makes a very strong vinaigrette that's perfect for salad greens like arugula and watercress and endive," the recipe reads.

Olivia had previously shared a similar recipe on the Food Network show “Questlove’s Potluck” in 2020. People magazine points out Olivia’s version had less mustard and olive oil, and added honey, salt, and garlic.

The Instagram Story came after Olivia and Jason released a joint statement hitting back at the nanny’s claims.

They told People, "As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly.”

They continued, “Her now 18 month long campaign of harassing us, as well as loved ones, close friends and colleagues, has reached its unfortunate apex."

"We will continue to focus on raising and protecting our children with the sincere hope that she will now choose to leave our family alone."