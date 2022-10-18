Getty Images

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis are hitting back at claims made by their former nanny.

The nanny spoke out in an interview about the couple’s split and Olivia’s relationship with Harry Styles.

The exes released a joint statement to People, saying, "As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly.”

They continued, “Her now 18 month long campaign of harassing us, as well as loved ones, close friends and colleagues, has reached its unfortunate apex."

"We will continue to focus on raising and protecting our children with the sincere hope that she will now choose to leave our family alone."

Wilde and Sudeikis announced their split in 2020 after nine years together.

Earlier this month, Olivia slammed trolls in an interview with Elle magazine.

Wilde is took on haters who claimed she “abandoned” her kids Otis, 8, and Daisy, 6, amid her split with Jason.

She insisted, “I share custody of my kids with my ex. People assume I have abandoned my kids, like my kids are just somewhere in a hot car without me,” she said in the Women in Hollywood issue hitting newsstands November 1. “The suggestion is that I have abandoned my role as a mother.”

Olivia explained she goes out of her way to not be seen in public with her children, saying, “Do you know the lengths that I go to protect my kids from being seen by you?”

Her comments echo what she told Variety back in August. At the time, Wilde said, “When people see me not with my kids, it’s always, ‘How dare she?’ I’ve never seen anyone say that about a guy. And if he is with his kid, he’s a f**king hero.”

In the same conversation, she reflected on the moment Sudeikis had her served custody papers while onstage presenting her movie “Don’t Worry Darling” at CinemaCon in April.

“It was my workplace. In any other workplace, it would be seen as an attack. It was really upsetting. It shouldn’t have been able to happen. There was a huge breach in security, which is really scary. The hurdles that you had to jump through to get into that room with several badges, plus special COVID tests that had to be taken days in advance, which gave you wristbands that were necessary to gain access to the event — this was something that required forethought.”

Despite what she saw in the manila envelope, Wilde kept a poker face onstage.

She said, “I hated that this nastiness distracted from the work of so many different people and the studio that I was up there representing. To try to sabotage that was really vicious. But I had a job to do; I’m not easily distracted.”

Wilde wasn’t surprised by what had gone down onstage, saying, “But, you know, sadly, it was not something that was entirely surprising to me. I mean, there’s a reason I left that relationship.”

According to Wilde, their children are the ones who suffered after she was served custody papers in such a public way. She explained, “The only peo­ple who suffered were my kids, because they’ll have to see that, and they shouldn’t ever have to know that happened. For me, it was appalling, but the victims were an 8-­ and 5-year-­old, and that’s really sad. I chose to become an actress; I willingly walked into the spotlight. But it’s not something my children have asked for. And when my kids are dragged into it, it’s deeply painful.”

Wilde also opened up about how the media frenzy surrounding her life has affected her. She admitted, “The last two years, my family has gone through this kind of restructuring and a revolution that should be a totally personal experience. And it’s not. The most painful element of it has been women shaming me for making a decision that was for my own health and happiness.”