Olivia Wilde Posts Instagram Pic with Harry Styles

Getty Images

Olivia Wilde celebrated the opening day of “Don’t Worry Darling” with a sweet throwback Instagram photo with boyfriend Harry Styles.

The photo appears to have been taken during filming.

Olivia, who directed the new movie, is all smiles as she sits across from Harry at a folding table. Next to her is star Florence Pugh, while Harry sits next to screenwriter Katie Silberman. Trailers are seen all around.

Wilde wrote in the caption, “Don’t Worry Darling is officially open. Aaahhhhhhhh!!!!!!! I’m so deeply grateful for this experience, and for the extraordinary effort of the group of artists who made it happen. We got together to tell a story for you, and we hope you have fun with it.”

The celebratory post comes after Harry’s mom defended the film on her Instagram Stories yesterday.

Anne Twist hit back at trolls, writing, “If you can’t say something nice, don’t say anything at all.” She continued, “I’m astounded and saddened by the vitriolic comments on here to be honest. I enjoyed a film. If it’s not your cup of tea don’t go…”

Twist added, “If you don’t like me… please don’t follow me. Simple.”

Wilde also stopped by “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” this week, where she took aim at rumors that have dogged the release.

The star shut down gossip that Harry spit on his co-star Chris Pine at the Venice International Film Festival, insisting, “Harry did not spit on Chris. People can look at a video that shows evidence of someone not spitting on someone else and they will still see what they want to see, and that is the creation of drama.”

Asked if there is tension between her and Florence, Wilde said, “I have nothing but respect for Florence’s talent — she’s fantastic,” explaining, “I have nothing against her for any reason.”

Colbert also asked if she fired Shia LaBeouf from the project. She said, “We had to replace Shia. He’s a fantastic actor, but it wasn’t gonna work. When he gave me the ultimatum of, you know, him or Florence, I chose Florence.”