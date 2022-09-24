Don't Worry, Olivia Wilde, Kim Kardashian LOVES Your Movie!

Getty Images

The reviews are in on Olivia Wilde's new film "Don't Worry Darling," but one review in particular stands out as a rave — and it's from Kim Kardashian!

"I watched 'Don't Worry Darling' this weekend," Kim posted on her Instagram Stories of the Florence Pugh-Harry Styles drama. "I REALLY liked it! It's really good! Harry was so good in it and I am now obsessed with @florencepugh, she's beyond an amazing actress and she's so pretty too."

It was probably a welcome bit of positivity for the director, whose follow-up to 2019's "Booksmart" has been a source of controversy, first for a supposed rift between herself and leading lady Pugh, and then over a video that seemed to show Harry spitting in Chris Pine's lap. She even spent time debunking the rumors to Stephen Colbert this week.

When Colbert asked, “Did Harry Styles spit on Chris Pine? Why or why not? Support your answer," Wilde said, “He did not, but I think it is the perfect example of how people will look for drama anywhere they can. Harry did not spit on Chris…”

Stephen jokingly interjected, “Only time will tell.”

She insisted, “No, he really didn’t,” adding, “People can look at a video that shows evidence of someone not spitting on someone else and they will still see what they want to see, and that is the creation of drama.”

Colbert also asked rumors of a feud between Olivia and “Don’t Worry Darling” star Florence Pugh, saying, “So, no tension between you and Florence Pugh?”

Olivia answered, “I have nothing but respect for Florence’s talent — she’s fantastic. She’s on the set of her new movie ‘Dune,’ and there is nothing cooler than a busy actress.”

She insisted, “I have nothing against her for any reason.”

Colbert mentioned, “People pointed out that she was having an Aperol Spritz during the press conference that she didn’t show up for…”

“They did point that out,” Olivia acknowledged.

Olivia also addressed the controversy over whether Shia LeBeouf was fired from the film.

In the past she claimed he was replaced by Harry Styles, while he said he quit. He released messages from Olivia to support his side of the story.

Olivia said, “There were private messages that were released without context to try to make a situation look like something that it wasn’t. Early on in the process of making the film, as the director, I tried to mediate a situation between people to try to see if they could work together happily.”