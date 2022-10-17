Russell Crowe and Much Younger GF Britney Theriot Make Red-Carpet Debut

Getty Images

Russell Crowe, 58, and girlfriend Britney Theriot, 31, are red-carpet official!

The couple made their debut at the premiere of his new film “Poker Face” in Rome on Sunday.

Crowe was all smiles in a dark suit and black T-shirt as he wrapped his arm around Theriot, who wore a patterned blue dress and black heels.

The pair reportedly met in 2013 on the set of “Broken City.” At the time, Britney was an actress, but she has since become a real estate agent.

Despite working together, they weren’t romantically linked until they were photographed stealing a kiss on the tennis courts in November 2020.

Since then, they have been spied riding bikes together and attended the Australian Open in January 2022.

Taking the kids to see my old office pic.twitter.com/uySmnOWHvo — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) July 18, 2022 @russellcrowe

Over the summer, Russell shared photos of Britney and himself traveling with his sons Charles and Tennyson in Rome, where they visited the Colosseum, the Trevi Fountain, and the Sistine Chapel.

The “Gladiator” actor joked, “Taking the kids to see my old office.”

People reports the couple has also vacationed in Saint-Tropez, France, and Sydney.