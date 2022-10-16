Celebrity News October 16, 2022
Monique & Chris Samuels of 'RHOP' Are Separating
Monique Samuels, a "Real Housewives of Potomac" alum, and husband Chris Samuels are calling it quits.
People magazine reports the couple, married for a decade, have separated.
"Multiple sources" confirmed the split to the outlet.
Monique and her former NFL player husband were also on "Love & Marriage: D.C." on OWN; a second season with Monique is expected.
The Samuelses have three kids: Christopher, 9, Milani, 7, and Chase, 3.
The news was prefixed by a candid comment by one of Monique's former co-stars, Ashley Darby. Darby, attending BravoCon on Sunday, noted that while the old pals had just had lunch last week, Monique is "going through some personal things" at the moment.
Monique left "RHOP" at the end of 2020, following Season 5.