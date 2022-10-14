Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Match in Black in First Post-Wedding Appearance

Getty Images

On Thursday, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez made their first public appearance as a married couple!

The pair wore matching black looks for the star-studded Ralph Lauren Spring 2023 show at Huntington Library and Botanical Gardens in Los Angeles.

They were seen holding hands and gazing into each other’s eyes as cameras were flashing!

Jennifer accessorized her Ralph Lauren outfit with Christian Louboutin heels and Jacquie Aiche jewels.

During the show, Jennifer and Ben were seen chatting with Diane Keaton in the front row.

Another famous couple attended… Sylvester and Jennifer Stallone, who have reconciled two months after she filed for divorce.

Other big names who went to Ralph Lauren’s first-ever West Coast runway show include Jessica Chastain, Chris Pine, Laura Dern and John Legend.

The famed fashion designer played a major role in Bennifer’s wedding in August! Lopez wore three Ralph Lauren dresses for the big day.

J.Lo shared in her newsletter, "The dresses were dreamy... thank you Ralph Lauren.”

Affleck complemented her wedding look with a classic Ralph Lauren Couture white tuxedo jacket, black trousers, and a black bow tie.

All five of their children were also in white Ralph Lauren Couture.