Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Back in L.A. After Italian Honeymoon

Backgrid

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are back in L.A. after their Georgia wedding celebration and Italian honeymoon.

The pair were spotted deboarding a private jet at LAX, before jumping into a waiting SUV.

J.Lo looked comfy in a sweatsuit, while Ben appeared to be wearing sweatpants, a sweatshirt, and a jacket.

The sighting comes after Ben and Jennifer made a splash in Italy, where they packed on the PDA.

TMZ posted a video of the pair sharing a kiss on the sidewalk in Milan… right in front of their bodyguard.

Jen looked every bit the fashionista for the outing in white pants and a white crop top that showed off her insane abs. She paired the look with a brimmed hat. Meanwhile, Ben wore jeans and a blue button-down.

Prior, they stopped by the home goods store Decio Immagine Casa in Menaggio, where they perused the shelves and even posed with employees.

Decio shared the pics on Instagram, writing in Italian, “UNEXPECTED CUSTOMERS ❤️🔥.”

For that outing, J.Lo stunned in a yellow off-the-shoulder sundress and sunglasses, while Ben kept it casual in jeans and a light-brown button-down shirt.

The pair was also spotted having dinner at the Grand Hotel Tremezzo, and DailyMail.com shared a video depicting a lively conversation as Ben got animated, speaking rapidly and moving his hands.

Photos also show he pulled up a phone revealing what appears to be wedding pics on the screen.

Lopez, 53, looked stunning in a white dress with her hair pulled back in a casual updo, while Ben, 50, wore slacks and a blue shirt.

Photographers also snapped the couple on a speedboat. They appeared to be alone on the boat, aside from the captain and co-captain.

They legally said “I do” in Las Vegas in July, but the Italy sightings come just days after their larger Georgia wedding celebration.

Vogue just shared new details about the nuptials, reporting J.Lo wore Ralph Lauren Couture for the occasion and that celebrity life coach Jay Shetty officiated the 45-minute ceremony, which took place in a back garden overlooking the North Newport River. The couple said “I do” under the white metal framework of a church covered in delphiniums and walked down an aisle of arches decorated in the same flower designed by Jenevieve Peralta Floral Design and Tulips & Twigs.