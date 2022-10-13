Getty/Getty/Backgrid

Kim Kardashian just dropped a major sex confession on “The Kardashians.”

It turns out she had sex with Pete Davidson in front of a fireplace… and it was in honor of her grandmother Mary Jo “MJ” Shannon!

Kim was chatting with mom Kris Jenner, sister Khloé Kardashian and grandmother when she got candid about a hotel stay with Pete.

She asked MJ, "You know what's so crazy? Pete and I were staying at the Beverly Hills Hotel last weekend, and we were sitting in front of the fireplace, just talking for hours, and I was like, 'My grandma told me that you really live life when you have sex in front of the fireplace,' and so we had sex in front of the fireplace in honor of you."

Kardashian laughed and said, “I know, that’s really creepy,” but MJ replied, “Not in the lobby?”

Kim exclaimed, "Not in the lobby!" adding "But how creepy to think about your grandma before you have sex?"

MJ insisted, "I know, but I was younger once. I was younger once.”

The conversation later turned to Pete’s trip to space with Jeff Bezos and Blue Origin. Pete called during the chat, and Kim put him on speaker phone. Kris asked the comedian if he was nervous about the trip. Pete joked, "Nah, my personal life is scarier, to be completely honest," seeming to reference his ongoing feud with Kim’s ex-husband Kanye West.

Davidson joked, "I can't wait to get the f**k away from everybody… I think I'm gonna stay up there, babe.”

Jenner later praised Pete during a confessional, saying, "Pete is amazing. No drama, no stress, he's just Pete. [He] fits in with the family. I think Kim is happy, she laughs, she's more confident — Pete brings out the best in her."

Kim and Pete sparked dating rumors in October after she hosted “Saturday Night Live,” dated for several months, and split in August.

During an “SNL” skit, they locked lips. On an episode of “The Kardashians,” Kim confessed, “I did ‘SNL,’ and then when we kissed in-scene, it was just a vibe. I was like, ‘Oh, sh*t, maybe I’ve been... Maybe I just need to try something different.’ But Pete does not come to my after-party. Everyone was at my after-party. He does not give me the time of day.”

That didn’t stop Kim. She said, “A few days later, I called the producer at ‘SNL’ and I was like, ‘Hey, do you have Pete’s number?’” Kim revealed. “They were like ‘yeah’ and I text him. I wasn’t even thinking like, ‘Oh, my God, I’m gonna be in a relationship with him.’ I was just thinking... I heard about this BDE. I need to get out there. I need to just, like, jump-start my... I was just basically DTF.”

Their relationship got serious enough for her to introduce Pete to her kids! Months ago, Kardashian sat down with Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie, revealing how she went about the introduction.

Kim said she talked to sister Kourtney Kardashian, who had been through a similar experience, as well as to “a few therapists.”