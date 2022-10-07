Getty Images

Kanye West opened up about ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her brand SKIMS in a wide-ranging interview on Thursday’s episode of “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

Kardashian filed for divorce in February 2021 after six years of marriage, and the exes are co-parents to North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.

During the interview, West shared his feelings about the imagery surrounding Kim’s shapewear brand, saying, “I had a lot of issues with the imagery of SKIMS,” further explaining, “I felt like there’s a lot of imagery that was overly sexualized and things I wouldn’t want to see my wife — and definitely not my daughters — doing in the future in order to sell products. But it reaches another level when it’s like, ‘Okay, this is what my wife is doing, this is what she’s doing for our children.’”

He also reacted to Kim’s recent eye-popping photo shoot in a jockstrap for Interview magazine.

West insisted, “Kim is a Christian, but she has people who want her to go to Interview magazine and put her ass out while she’s a 40-something-year-old multi-billionaire with four Black children. And this is what — how fashion wants to — how they want to present her.”

He also hit back at reports he was “stalking” Kim by buying the house next door to her.

"The media ridiculed me for getting the house next door to Kim to see my children, and they even said I was stalking her and her new boyfriend [Pete Davidson], because I bought the house next door to see my children,” he said.

The sit down also covered topics like Paris Fashion Week where he sparked controversy with his White Lives Matter shirts.

"I do certain things from a feeling. I just channel the energy. It just feels right. It’s using a gut instinct, connection with God, and just brilliance,” he said. “If you asked Tonya Harding how she did the triple flip or the triple spin, she was in so much practice that when it was time for her to skate in a competitive format, it just happened… That's what's happening. God is preparing us for the real battles.”

Kanye went on, “We are in a battle with the media. The majority of the media has a godless agenda… [But] what I was saying [with] the comparison of Tonya Harding about the White Lives Matter [shirt], my dad is an educated ex-Black Panther and he put a text to me today, he said 'White lives matter, hahahaha.' I said, 'I thought it was a funny shirt. I thought the idea of me wearing it was funny.' And I said 'Dad, why do you think it was funny?' And he said, 'Just a Black man stating the obvious.'"

The White Lives Matters shirt caused an uproar among celebrities including Vogue contributing editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, who called his clothing line “irresponsible” on Instagram.

West went off about Karefa-Johnson and Kris Jenner’s boyfriend Corey Gamble during the conversation with Carlson.

"There’s so many things that are put in Kim's head. They bring influencers, like no one ever knew where Corey Gamble came from, no one in the fashion world knows where [Gabriella Karefa-Johnson] came from. These people were practically made in a laboratory, in my opinion. And one of the things they're really good at doing is being nice and being likable. And what they do is for people who have some form of influence — whether it's an educated Black woman like my mother that became the head of the English department at Chicago State University, or whether it's the most influential white woman on the planet, being my ex-wife [Kim Kardashian] — they have people that are around them at all times telling them what to be afraid of. Not what to do or say, specifically, it’s what to be afraid of.”