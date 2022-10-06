Kanye West on ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirt, Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, and His Political Views

Getty Images

On Thursday night, Tucker Carlson sat down for an exclusive interview with Kanye West on “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

During the episode, Kanye slammed the media and weighed in on the controversy surrounding his “White Lives Matter” shirt.

He told Carlson, “We are in a battle with the media. Like, the majority of the media has a godless agenda, and their jokes are not working. This whole like ‘Oh, Ye’s crazy’ and all these things, they don’t work because the media has, you know, they’ve also watched travesties happen, just even specifically to me, and just watch it and act like it wasn’t happening. And they stay quiet about it.”

West called out the media for promoting obesity, predicting the media would criticize singer Lizzo if she lost weight. When asked why the media would promote unhealthy lifestyles, Kanye argued, “It’s the genocide of Black people.”

Earlier this week, Kanye had everyone talking after he wore a “White Lives Matter” shirt at his Yeezy fashion show in Paris.

Kanye told Tucker that his father approved of his fashion choice because he was sharing his opinion. He stressed that white lives “do” matter.

Kanye expressed his belief that some people, like Kris Jenner’s boyfriend Corey Gamble and Vogue contributing editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, are “made in the laboratory.”

According to Kanye, these influencers are told how to act and what to say by their handlers, who tell them what to be afraid of.

As for Gabriella and Gigi Hadid bashing him for his “White Lives Matter” shirt, Kanye called it a “set-up.”

Kanye alleges that they got approval from Anna Wintour to criticize him.

Kanye raised eyebrows when he commented on the Black Lives Matter movement. Earlier this week, he wrote on Instagram, “Everyone knows that Black Lives Matter was a scam. Now [it’s] over. You’re welcome.”

Kanye is no stranger to controversy; he has been open about his views about former President Donald Trump.

He admitted, “My so-called friends/handlers around me told me if I said that I liked Trump that my career would be over. That my life would be over. They said stuff like people get killed for wearing a hat like that. They threatened my life. They basically said that I would be killed for wearing the hat. I had someone call me last night and said anybody wearing a ‘White Lives Matter’ shirt is going to be green-lit. That means they are going to beat them up if they wear it. I’m like, you know, okay, green-light me, then.”

Kanye argued that Trump "wanted the best for this country."

Kanye also shared his views on Tesla CEO Elon Musk, calling him a "great team player."

West bashed Josh Kushner for investing in Kim Kardashian's company SKIMS, saying the venture capitalist was born into wealth.

While he was in Paris, Kanye made a “pro-life” statement by wearing a lanyard, including a “photo of a baby’s ultrasound.”

Kanye said he doesn’t care about people’s reactions to the lanyard. He stressed, “I care about the fact that there are more Black babies being aborted than born in New York City at this point. That 50% of Black death in America is abortion. I really don’t care about people’s response to that. I perform for an audience of one and that is God.”