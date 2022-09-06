Nadia Lee Cohen/Interview Magazine

Kim Kardashian just posed for an eye-popping Interview magazine cover shoot.

The racy NSFW September cover features Kim wearing a jockstrap as she bares her famous booty in unzipped jeans and a jean jacket.

Kardashian is blonde with bleached brows for the racy shoot, which includes her posing in front of lockers wearing a crop top, jockstrap, and orange pants.

Nadia Lee Cohen/Interview Magazine

Kim spoke with editor-in-chief Mel Ottenberg for the "American Dream" issue, and said of wearing a jockstrap, “Oh, my God. I loved it. Working with [photographer] Nadia Lee [Cohen] — we just vibe so well when we shoot together. She’s the first photographer that I’ve really gone full force with. The team was like, ‘No jockstrap.’ And I’m like, ‘Come on. This is what I do.’ I do best when I’m ignoring them and doing what I want. So, I’m glad we did it.”

When Ottenberg asked if blondes have more fun, Kim replied, “I am keeping it for a little bit. I feel like in the fall I’ll go dark, just because I don’t want to damage my hair. But, I do think blondes have more fun. I just feel different.”

Nadia Lee Cohen/Interview Magazine

There was also mention of her ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson. When Ottenberg mentioned they wanted to put him on the cover, and mentioned “BDE,” Kim laughed and said, “He’s a cutie. He’s literally such a good person, they don’t really make them like him anymore. I’m excited for what he has coming up.”

Speaking of upcoming projects, Kim mentioned she’s doing voice-over work for another “PAW Patrol” movie. When asked if she was interested in doing more acting, she said, “I would if something fun came about. Maybe a Marvel movie, that would be so fun to do. I’m not actively looking, but I think things just come when they’re supposed to.”

She’s also working on a true crime podcast for Spotify, teasing, “It’s called ‘The System.’ The first season is about a really crazy case where a guy got the death sentence for a triple homicide that happened in Ohio. There are so many twists and turns with how it was handled — or mishandled —and we take the listener along for a journey in search of the truth.”

Kardashian is currently in law school, sharing, “My next big thing is just finishing law school because I’m halfway there. It’s really time-consuming. I have to study two hours every day with my professor. I don’t have a day off from that.”

Nadia Lee Cohen/Interview Magazine

She explained, “I’m studying civil procedure and criminal procedure right now, so just understanding the process of how Roe v. Wade got overturned — it’s fascinating and scary.”

The 41-year-old added, “Just seeing how far our country has progressed, to then see it regress — it’s really scary to think that gay marriage is in jeopardy. If a court can decide what a woman does with her body, then it also puts having children through surrogacy, and things that I have been through, in jeopardy. I always believed people should live their lives exactly how they want to, so it’s really scary to see all of this happening.”