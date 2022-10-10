Kim Kardashian Booed While on the Jumbotron at Rams Game (Video)

Kim Kardashian attended the L.A. Rams football game with son Saint on Sunday, where she was booed on the Jumbotron.

Kardashian was at SoFi Stadium to see the Rams take on the Dallas Cowboys, when her face appeared on the big screen.

The reality star blew a kiss and waved to the audience, but her gesture was met with loud boos. People sports writer Natasha Dye recorded the moment and posted it on Twitter. Watch.

Kim Kardashian was just booed at SoFi Stadium during #Cowboys vs #Rams 😬



John Legend and “Steve” received a neutral response pic.twitter.com/H3ZmzldG1P — Natasha Dye (@natashadye) October 9, 2022 @natashadye

She wasn’t the only celeb at the game. John Legend also appeared on the Jumbotron, and received some applause, but no booing.

Former “Arrow” star Stephen Amell came to Kim’s defense on Twitter, writing, “Kim Kardashian was just shown on the big screen and loudly booed at the Rams game. Being booed at a sporting event is a huge compliment. When people who don’t know you think they dislike you it means you are super duper famous.”

Kim didn’t seem to be bothered by the booing as she shared her fun day with Saint and friends on Instagram Stories.

The little guy and a buddy can be seen cheering on the team and celebrating a Rams touchdown. They also got to see the Lombardi Trophy.

Kardashian also supported the team with her Rams gear, including a gorgeous blue purse.

The sighting comes as Kim’s ex-husband Kanye West made headlines over the weekend for tweeting an anti-Semitic message that Twitter removed for violating its policies.

Hours after West slurred Jewish people on Instagram, he tweeted that he was "going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE."

The violent comment is a reference to the armed forces' DEFON 3 distinction, referring to combat preparedness.

West tried to excuse his remark by claiming that "black people are actually Jew also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda."

Twitter, and Jewish groups like the American Jewish Committee, disagreed.

West's anti-Semitic post was removed, but while Meta placed a restriction on his Instagram account, West's Twitter account appeared unchanged.

After West needled Meta's Mark Zuckerberg with a tweeted photo of the two singing together in a group, Elon Musk, who may wind up owning Twitter soon, welcomed West back to the platform on which he has not posted in two years with a simple, "Welcome back to Twitter, my friend!"

Just days ago, West was in the news for his comments on “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” where he criticized the imagery used by Kim’s shapewear brand SKIMS.

Kanye said, “I had a lot of issues with the imagery of SKIMS,” further explaining, “I felt like there’s a lot of imagery that was overly sexualized and things I wouldn’t want to see my wife — and definitely not my daughters — doing in the future in order to sell products. But it reaches another level when it’s like, ‘Okay, this is what my wife is doing, this is what she’s doing for our children.’”

He also reacted to Kim’s recent eye-popping photo shoot in a jockstrap for Interview magazine.