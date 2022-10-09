Kanye West Goes Anti-Semitic on Twitter, References School Shootings

Kanye West finally went too far for Twitter, tweeting an anti-Semitic message that the company removed for violating its policies.

Hours after West slurred Jewish people on Instagram, he tweeted that he was "going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE."

The violent comment is a reference to the armed forces' DEFON 3 distinction, referring to combat preparedness.

West tried to excuse his remark by claiming that "black people are actually Jew also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda."

Twitter, and Jewish groups like the American Jewish Committee, disagreed.

West's anti-Semitic post was removed, but while Meta placed a restriction on his Instagram account, West's Twitter account appeared unchanged.

After West needled Meta's Mark Zuckerberg with a tweeted photo of the two singing together in a group, Elon Musk, who may wind up owning Twitter soon, welcomed West back to the platform on which he has not posted in two years with a simple, "Welcome back to Twitter, my friend!"

Previously, during West's sit-down with Tucker Carlson, he accused the Gap of having known about the Uvalde school shooting before it happened, a wild conspiracy theory.

West also referenced school shootings in an effort to clap back at Boosie Badazz, who criticized West's casual wearing and selling of "White Lives Matter" shirts.

In his all-caps reply to Badazz, West tweeted, "DON'T SPEAK ON ME LIL BOOSIE SPEAK TO ME YEAH LITTLE NERD ASS ME COME SMACK ME OR COME SHOOT ME IM THE ONE THAT GOT BULLIED BY THE ENTIRE BLACK CELEBRITY COMMUNITY NOW IM BACK TO SHOOT THE SCHOOL UP."