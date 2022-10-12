Teddi Mellencamp Diagnosed with Stage 2 Melanoma

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Teddi Mellencamp was just diagnosed with stage 2 melanoma.

The news comes after Teddi had a spot removed from her shoulder in March and learned she had melanoma in situ, which means cancer cells are present, but have not spread.

She just went in for her skin checkup, where doctors found a second spot and decided to do another biopsy.

Mellencamp shared on Instagram, “Melanoma awareness update. Despite my anxiety, I listened to the doctors and went in for my 3-month skin check last week since my previous melanoma. They said I had another abnormal spot near my last one so they did a biopsy. I got the call this morning: Stage 2 melanoma.”

Teddi continued, “Now, next Wednesday I go to an oncologist to have it cut out and come up with a game plan on next steps. Of course, this is all pending some additional testing and biopsies of other spots nearby that were taken today. Moral of this story: if a doctor says, ‘come in every 3 months’ please go in every 3 months. I so badly wanted to blow this off. ‘What could happen in 3 months?’ I thought. Apparently a lot.”

Mellencamp suspects the cancer stems from unhealthy sunbathing habits as a teen. She said, “I was a 90s teen, putting baby oil and iodine on my skin to tan it. Never wearing sunscreen or getting my moles checked until I was 40 years old. This has been such a wakeup call for me, and I hope to all of you, to love and protect the skin you’re in.”

Back in March, Teddi credited Kyle Richards for making her get her skin checked.

She wrote on Instagram, “This is a reminder to please go get your yearly skin checks. I had been avoiding mine bc of my own anxiety for a very long time but when @kylerichards18 saw my back and it had changed colors again, she immediately took me to the doc who within minutes said it looks like melanoma and did a big removal. I am doing my best to stay present and positive as I head to 🎥 today. Grateful that I am busy to keep my mind from racing as I await the results. I find strength in being honest with you all and hope this helps others. Please let this be a reminder to take action on your own skin.”

She included a pretty graphic photo of her procedure, so swipe at your own risk.

A few days later Mellencamp posted her results.

“Got my results back and it’s good news: melanoma in situ which means the cancer cells were contained in that area of my skin and have not spread any deeper!” she shared. “I feel blessed and relieved but also grateful to have diligent friends and doctors to watch out for me. I’ll now need to have 3-month checkups, while always making sure to wear sunscreen (a given, I know!) and protective clothing. I really hope that in sharing all of this, I can encourage all of you to get your skin checked annually— if I hadn’t gone in, I don’t want to think about how it could have gone differently. Our skin is something a lot of us take for granted but not me anymore— and I hope not you either 💕 #melanomaawareness.”