Kim Kardashian Paying to Amp Up Security at Her Kids’ School After Kanye Outburst

Getty Images

Kim Kardashian is reportedly paying for extra security at her children’s school after ex-husband Kanye West’s recent social media rants.

Sources tell TMZ the main concern is that Ye revealed the name of the school, and now there is concern someone will show up uninvited.

West himself is not of concern, but he has upset people with his recent antics, like his “White Lives Matter” shirts at Paris Fashion Week and dropping comments about school shootings on Instagram.

He recently attacked Boosie Badazz on Instagram, writing, "DON'T SPEAK ON ME LIL BOOSIE SPEAK TO ME YEAH LITTLE NERD ASS ME COME SMACK ME OR COME SHOOT ME IM THE ONE THAT GOT BULLIED BY THE ENTIRE BLACK CELEBRITY COMMUNITY NO IM BACK TO SHOOT THE SCHOOL UP."

West also made headlines over the weekend for tweeting an anti-Semitic message that Twitter removed for violating its policies.

Hours after West slurred Jewish people on Instagram, he tweeted that he was "going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE."

The violent comment is a reference to the armed forces' DEFON 3 distinction, referring to combat preparedness.

West tried to excuse his remark by claiming that "black people are actually Jew also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda."

Twitter, and Jewish groups like the American Jewish Committee, disagreed.

West's anti-Semitic post was removed, but while Meta placed a restriction on his Instagram account, West's Twitter account appeared unchanged.

After West needled Meta's Mark Zuckerberg with a tweeted photo of the two singing together in a group, Elon Musk, who may wind up owning Twitter soon, welcomed West back to the platform on which he has not posted in two years with a simple, "Welcome back to Twitter, my friend!"

TMZ also reports Ye recently showed up at his children’s school in a White Lives Matter shirt to watch daughter North’s basketball game. The site says Kim did not look at him throughout the entire game and had her car moved so she would not have to exit with him.

He’s also made it known he wants their children, North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, to attend his Donda Academy, but Kim has not agreed to it.

Ye recently told “Good Morning America,” “I want my kids to go to Donda and I have to fight for a say-so.”