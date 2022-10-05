Khloé Kardashian Defends Kim Against Kanye West — See His Response!

Getty Images

On Wednesday, Kanye West called out the Kardashian family on Instagram.

Defending himself after wearing a White Lives Matter shirt, he wrote on Instagram, “Why did everyone feel so free to attack me about my t shirt but Candance Owns was the only public figure to saw that it was wrong for the Kardashians to keep me from seeing my daughter.”

“Or we just chime in when we want to tear a Black man down for actually having a different political opinion,” Kanye went on.

In response to West’s Instagram, Khloé Kardashian wrote, “Yes, I love you. I don’t want to do this on social media but YOU keep bringing it here.”

Acknowledging that he is the father of her nieces and nephews, Kardashian emphasized, “I’m trying to be respectful but please STOP tearing Kimberly down and using our family when you want to deflect.”

Khloé stressed that his “birthday narrative” was getting tiresome. She wrote, “You know exactly where your children are at all times and YOU wanted separate birthdays. I have seen all the texts to prove it. And when you changed your mind and wanted to attend, you came.”

Khloé noted Kanye’s recent comments that Kim takes care of their kids 80% of the time, adding, “Please leave her and the family out of it so that the kids can be raised peacefully.”

She ended her lengthy response, saying, “I come from a place of love and I am happy to continue this conversation privately if you wish.”

Kanye decided to post Khloé’s response on his Instagram feed. He wrote, “YOU ARE LYING AND ARE LIARS YALL BASICALLY KIDNAPPED CHICAGO ON HER BIRTHDAY SO SHE COULD REMEMBER HER FATHER NOT BEING THERE TRAV GAVE ME THE ADDRESS OF MY CHILDS PARTY THATS HOW YALL PLAY WITH BLACK FATHERS YALL ALSO THREW A PARTY BEFORE PSALMS BIRTHDAY WHEN I WAS FLYING BACK FROM JAPAN TO BE THERE FOR HIS BIRTHDAY AND THE FIRST I HEARD ABOUT IT WAS SEEING PICS OF THE PARTY ON LINE ALSO I SHOULD SEE MY CHILDREN 100 % OF THE TIME BUT SINCE THERE’S A SEPARATION IT SHOULD HAVE BEEN 50% OF THE TIME YA’LL WOULDN’T HAVE PLAYED WITH DONDA LIKE THAT IN JESUS NAME.”