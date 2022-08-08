Kanye West Reacts to Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson’s Split

Getty Images

Kanye West is making headlines with his latest Instagram post about Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson.

Days after Kim and Pete split, the rapper posted a fake New York Times cover story with the title “Skete Davidson Dead at Age 28.”

He also took aim at Kid Cudi, who remained friends with Pete while the comedian was dating Kim.

Ye wrote under the Skete headline, "Kid Cudi meant to play funeral but fearful of bottle throwers."

TMZ reports the zinger comes after a crowd threw things at Cudi during his appearance at Rolling Loud Miami last month. The star even walked of stage due to the unruly fans.

Sources also tell the site that Kim and Kanye have been getting along lately. Last week, she even modeled his new Yeezy shades alongside daughters Chicago and North. Kim wrote in the caption, “YR 3022 YEEZY SHDZ.”

In June, she posted a tribute to Kanye on Instagram for Father’s Day. The reality star told “Today’s” Hoda and Savannah at the time, “It’s going good. We had Father’s Day at the house. The kids spent the day with him and then we had a big Father’s Day dinner and North cooked.”

Kim added, "Of course I wanted to honor and respect the amazing people and fathers — men — in my life that have raised me and are raising my children. So everything is going good."

Months ago, however, Kanye was suspended from Instagram after lashing out at Kardashian and Davidson.

That included a violent fantasy music video for “Eazy” featuring a Claymation version of Pete.

The song "Eazy" includes the lyrics, "God saved me from that crash / Just so I could beat Pete Davidson's ass."

In the disturbing video, West is depicted as kidnapping, tying up, and burying alive the Claymation version of Davidson.

Kanye is then seen growing roses on Davidson’s head, cutting them off, and putting them on a truck. It appears to be a nod to Kanye’s Valentine’s Day gesture to Kim Kardashian, when he sent a truck filled with roses to her house.

At the end of the video, text appears on the screen: “EVERYONE LIVED HAPPILY EVER AFTER / EXCEPT YOU KNOW WHO / JK HE'S FINE.”

The public feud even included Pete taking a few swipes at Kanye during his stand-up set for "Netflix Is a Joke: The Festival” in May.

Pete said friends hadn’t been able to help him navigate the situation with West. “It’s a really weird thing to go through, because people try to give you advice, but even friends that are older than you are like, ‘I don’t know. It looks pretty bad, bro. Good luck. Sorry. Here if you need.’ But, like, no advice.”