Getty Images

A year after the tragic death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, Rust Productions and actor Alec Baldwin have reached a settlement with her estate.

As part of the settlement, Hutchins’ husband Matthew Hutchins will serve as an executive producer on the movie, which will resume production in January.

Earlier this year, the Hutchins estate filed a wrongful death suit against Baldwin and “Rust” filmmakers involved in the on-set shooting.

In a statement, Hutchins told Deadline, “We have reached a settlement, subject to court approval, for our wrongful death case against the producers of ‘Rust,’ including Alec Baldwin and Rust Movie Productions, LLC. As part of that settlement, our case will be dismissed.”

Backgrid

“The filming of ‘Rust,’ which I will now executive produce, will resume with all the original principal players on board in January 2023,” Hutchins added. “I have no interest in engaging in recriminations or attribution of blame (to the producers or Mr. Baldwin). All of us believe Halyna’s death was a terrible accident. I am grateful that the producers and the entertainment community have come together to pay tribute to Halyna’s final work.”

Rust Productions’ attorney Melina Spadone said, “We are pleased the parties came together to resolve this matter, which, subject to court approval, marks an important step forward in celebrating Halyna’s life and honoring her work.”

In a separate statement, Baldwin’s attorney Luke Nikas said, “Throughout this difficult process, everyone has maintained the specific desire to do what is best for Halyna’s son. We are grateful to everyone who contributed to the resolution of this tragic and painful situation.”

Alec also shared a statement on his Instagram. He wrote, “We are pleased to announce today the settlement of the civil case filed on behalf of the family of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Throughout this difficult process, everyone has maintained the specific desire to do what is best for Halyna’s son. We are grateful to everyone who contributed to the resolution of this tragic and painful situation.”

A year ago, Baldwin, an actor and producer on the film, fired the gun that killed the cinematographer and wounded writer-director Joel Souza on the set in New Mexico.

Despite his injuries, Souza will be back on set to complete the film. He said, “Those of us who were lucky enough to have spent time with Halyna knew her to be exceedingly talented, kind, creative, and a source of incredible positive energy. I only wish the world had gotten to know her under different circumstances, as it surely would have through her amazing work. In my own attempts to heal, any decision to return to finish directing the film could only make sense for me if it was done with the involvement of Matt and the Hutchins family. Though certainly bittersweet, I am pleased that together, we will now complete what Halyna and I started. My every effort on this film will be devoted to honoring Halyna’s legacy and making her proud. It is a privilege to see this through on her behalf.”