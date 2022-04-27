New Footage of Alec Baldwin’s Reaction After Learning Halyna Hutchins Died

“Extra” has obtained new video of an emotional Alec Baldwin after learning cinematographer Halyna Hutchins died on the set of “Rust.”

During his meeting with investigators, Baldwin is told that Hutchins did not survive.

After hearing the news, a stunned Baldwin raises his hand to his mouth. He then clutches his chest as the news sinks in and he covers his face.

When the investigators ask if there is anything they can do for him, he responds, “I want to call my wife.”

Recalling the tragedy, Baldwin tells one investigator, “We came back after lunch, we rehearsed for the camera and I took the gun out… I’m going to go like this… cock, turn, bang, it went off.”

The Santa Fe Sheriff’s Department has released dozens of videos, witness interviews, photos, and other evidence from that tragic day.

Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza said, “The files are all related to the ‘Rust’ movie set investigation and include lapel/dash camera footage from deputies and detectives, incident reports, crime scene photos, examination reports, witness interviews, set video, and staff photos collected throughout the course of this investigation.”

In recently released video, Baldwin is seen practicing the tragic gun scene, sitting in a church pew, dressed in Western clothes, holding a prop gun, and pointing it toward the camera.

Baldwin maintains he cocked the gun but did not pull the trigger.

As for the Santa Fe Sheriff Department’s decision to release the video, a spokesperson told “Extra” on Tuesday they had received many requests for information, and that’s why they released the evidence “in compliance with state law.”

“Various components” not included in the release were “FBI firearm and ballistic forensics along with DNA and latent fingerprint analysis, Office of the New Mexico Medical Examiner findings report, and the analysis of Mr. Alec Baldwin’s phone data extracted by Suffolk County Sheriff’s investigators.”