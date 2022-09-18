Celebrity News September 18, 2022
Queen Elizabeth II's Final Portrait Released on Eve of State Funeral
On the evening before her state funeral in London, a final portrait of the late Queen Elizabeth II has been released by Buckingham Palace.
Sharon Osbourne Remembers the Queen and Offers Her Take on Royal Rift (Exclusive)View Story
Via The Royal Family's official Twitter, the Palace wrote of the image, showing a beaming monarch, "Ahead of Her Majesty The Queen’s State Funeral, a new photograph has been released."
"The photo was taken to mark Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee — the first British Monarch to reach this milestone," meaning it was taken anywhere from about February to about June.
Prince Harry Will Wear Military Uniform to Queen’s VigilView Story
"Tomorrow," it concluded, "millions will come together to commemorate her remarkable life."
Elizabeth died September 8 at the age of 96.
Join "Extra" beginning at 6 a.m. E.T. for coverage of the historic proceedings.