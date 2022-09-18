Queen Elizabeth II's Final Portrait Released on Eve of State Funeral

Buckingham Palace

On the evening before her state funeral in London, a final portrait of the late Queen Elizabeth II has been released by Buckingham Palace.

Via The Royal Family's official Twitter, the Palace wrote of the image, showing a beaming monarch, "Ahead of Her Majesty The Queen’s State Funeral, a new photograph has been released."

"The photo was taken to mark Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee — the first British Monarch to reach this milestone," meaning it was taken anywhere from about February to about June.

"Tomorrow," it concluded, "millions will come together to commemorate her remarkable life."

Elizabeth died September 8 at the age of 96.