Prince Harry Will Wear Military Uniform to Queen’s Vigil

Getty Images

Prince Harry will wear his military uniform as he joins his cousins for a special vigil for Queen Elizabeth II on Saturday.

E! News reports Prince William will stand at the head of the Queen’s casket, while Harry stands at the foot. At King Charles III’s request, both his sons will wear their uniforms.

The Queen’s other grandchildren will also be there, including Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice, Zara Tindall, Peter Phillips, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn.

It was previously reported that Harry would not be allowed to wear his military uniform at his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, or any events leading up to it.

In a statement, Harry’s spokesperson said at that time, “[Prince Harry] will wear a morning suit throughout events honoring his grandmother. His decade of military service is not determined by the uniform he wears and we respectfully ask that focus remain on the life and legacy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.”

Harry served in the British Army for 10 years, but he was stripped of three honorary military titles when he decided to step away from his royal duties with wife Meghan Markle in 2020.

King Charles III, Prince William and Prince Edward were always set to wear their military garb at the funeral, which will take place on Monday.

Prince Andrew will not be wearing a military uniform.

Andrew served 22 years in the Royal Navy, but had his military titles taken away after he was accused of sexual assault by Virginia Roberts Giuffre. They reached a settlement out of court in February.

Andrew has not been a working member of the Royal family for nearly three years.

However, Andrew was allowed to wear his military uniform “as a special mark of respect” to his late mom at the vigil.