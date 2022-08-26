Naomi Judd’s Autopsy Reveals Official Cause of Death

Splash News

Months after her death, Naomi Judd’s autopsy confirms her cause of death.

The autopsy report obtained by the Associated Press confirmed that Judd took her own life with a gunshot to the head.

The autopsy revealed that Judd had several prescription drugs to treat post-traumatic stress disorder and bipolar disorder in her system when she pulled the trigger.

In a statement, her family said, “We have always shared openly both the joys of being family as well its sorrows, too. One part of our story is that our matriarch was dogged by an unfair foe. She was treated for PTSD and bipolar disorder, to which millions of Americans can relate."

Earlier this month, Judd’s family filed court papers to seal police reports and recordings made during the death investigation.

The family argued that the release of the reports and recordings would cause “significant trauma and irreparable harm.”

The court filing was done on behalf of Judd’s husband Larry Strickland and her two daughters Ashley and Wynonna.

Naomi died on April 30 at 76, the day before the Judds were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. At the time, Wynonna and her sister Ashley Judd shared, “We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness."

Details about Judd’s will were released.

According to the court documents obtained by "Extra," Naomi’s husband Larry Strickland is the executor of her estate. They had been married since 1989.

She requested that Strickland be given “reasonable compensation” for his services, as well as being reimbursed for all “reasonable expenses, advances and disbursements, including attorney’s and accountant’s fees, made or incurred in the administration of my estate.”

Naomi also gave him “full authority and discretion” over her properties.