Months after Naomi Judd died from suicide, new details have been released about her will.

Page Six reports Naomi left her two daughters — Wynonna Judd and Ashley Judd — out of her will.

According to the court documents, Naomi’s husband Larry Strickland is the executor of her estate. They had been married since 1989.

She requested that Strickland be given “reasonable compensation” for his services, as well as being reimbursed for all “reasonable expenses, advances and disbursements, including attorney’s and accountant’s fees, made or incurred in the administration of my estate.”

Naomi also gave him “full authority and discretion” over her properties.

Judd approved the will in 2017, five years before her death.

Melissa Sitzler and Abigail Muelder signed as witnesses, affirming that Naomi was “sound mind, memory and understanding, and not under any restraint or in any respect incompetent to make a Last Will and Testament.”

A source claimed to RadarOnline.com that Wynonna is “upset” about the omission.

In May, Wynonna opened up about feeling “so helpless” about Naomi’s suicide.

In a heartbreaking post on Instagram, she wrote, “There is so much happening in the world right now. So before I sat down to write this, I thought, 'No…I just don’t know what to say.' Then, I heard the words from my life coach asking me, 'What do you know?' And I began to cry."

"I DO know, that the pain of losing Mom on 4/30 to suicide is so great, that I often feel like I’m not ever going to be able to fully accept and surrender to the truth that she left the way she did," she wrote. Dramatically, she stated, "This cannot be how The Judds story ends," using a broken-heart emoji.

Becoming proactive, Wynonna wrote, "I DO know, that in order to be a healthier grandparent to my firstborn grandchild Kaliyah, {born 4/13, 2 weeks & 2 days before Mom left}, to break the cycle of addiction & family dysfunction, that I must continue to show up for myself {first} and do the personal healing work. I know that it is a simple steps program, and those steps are not easy to take at times. Therefore, I’ve made a commitment to keep doing the 'next right thing,' and schedule weekly appointments so that I continue with the ongoing work, even when I have good days."

"I DO know, that as corny as it sounds, 'Love Can Build A Bridge.' I find myself humming the song that Mom wrote for the fans, to myself here on the farm at night,” Wynonna added. “I really DO know, that I’m not able to do this grieving thing all by myself, and that it’s okay to reach out for help. I will continue to fight for my faith, for my SELF, for my family, and I WILL continue to show up & sing."