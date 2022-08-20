Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Say 'I Do' in a Romantic Georgia Ceremony

Getty Images

Ben and Jen are married — again!

This, according to an insider, who tells E! News the romantic ceremony — at which everyone in attendance wore white — ended "with a kiss" on Saturday evening at Affleck's 10,000 square-foot Georgia estate.

Among the attendees: Matt Damon and his wife Luciana, director Kevin Smith and his wife Jennifer, and Jason Mewes and his wife Jordan Montsanto.

One noteworthy absence: Ben's brother Casey Affleck.

The ceremony happened about a month after Bennifer eloped in Las Vegas.

Sources tell “Extra” Ben’s message to guests ahead of the three-day celebration was, “We’re making our union ‘truly official,’” adding they are celebrating "the love that we hold for one another.”

First, wedding guests joined the couple for “Drinks and Dessert” on Friday. Saturday was when the ceremony took place, along with dinner and dancing apparently at a barn on the property once featured on HGTV’s “Fantasy Open House.”

They will wrap things up with a Sunday brunch.