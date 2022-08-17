Getty Images

More details have surfaced about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s upcoming Georgia wedding celebration!

Sources tell “Extra” Ben’s new message to guests is, “We’re making our union ‘truly official,’” adding they are celebrating "the love that we hold for one another.”

We also know the three-day celebration kicks off this Friday at Ben’s 10,000 square-foot mansion outside Savannah.

Now “Extra” has learned the rundown for the weekend. First, wedding guests will be able to join the couple for “Drinks and Dessert” on Friday. Saturday is when the ceremony will take place, along with dinner and dancing apparently at a barn on the property once featured on HGTV’s “Fantasy Open House.” The couple will wrap up their festivities with a casual Sunday brunch.

The dress code for Friday night’s event will be festive attire. Saturday’s ceremony, dinner, and dancing will be formal white attire, and Sunday’s brunch is casual dress.