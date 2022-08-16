Instagram

Last month, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot in a very small ceremony in Las Vegas, but they’re reportedly hosting a bigger celebration this weekend!

Page Six reports the couple will have a three-day “intimate celebration for family and friends.”

A source shared, “It’s going to be all about J.Lo. Ben wants all of the focus to be on her for their big day.”

The celebration will reportedly kick off with a rehearsal dinner on Friday, with a ceremony the following day. Bennifer will wrap up the festivities on Sunday with a barbecue and picnic on Sunday.

Lopez is reportedly wearing a custom dress by Ralph Lauren, which was made in Italy.

Vogue magazine is expected to be on hand to document Lopez’s special day. Jennifer will also be giving updates to her fans through her “On the JLo” newsletter.

Sources told Page Six that Matt Damon, Jimmy Kimmel, Casey Affleck and Drea de Matteo are some of the big names to make the guest list!

Weeks ago, TMZ reported that their wedding celebration would be held at Affleck’s estate in Riceboro, Georgia.

Sources told the site that J.Lo recently visited the property to do some party planning, and that Affleck may have been there as well.

Last month, Lopez confirmed their Las Vegas wedding through her newsletter.

"We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient,” she wrote. “Twenty years patient," she wrote, referencing their 2002-2004 engagement.

Explaining why they eloped, and tossing in an endorsement of same-sex marriage, she wrote, "Exactly what we wanted. Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world. Behind us two men held hands and held each other. In front of us, a young couple who made the three hour drive from Victorville on their daughter’s second birthday — all of us wanting the same thing — for the world to recognize us as partners and to declare our love to the world through the ancient and nearly universal symbol of marriage."

Turns out the reason the nuptials were so hush-hush is they did it late at night! "We barely made it to the little white wedding chapel by midnight. They graciously stayed open late a few minutes, let us take pictures in a pink Cadillac convertible, evidently once used by the king himself (but if we wanted Elvis himself to show, that cost extra and he was in bed)."

"When love is real," J.Lo continued, waxing philosophical, "the only thing that matters in marriage is one another and the promise we make to love, care, understand, be patient, loving and good to one another. We had that. And so much more. Best night of our lives. Thank you to the Little White Wedding chapel for letting me use the break room to change while Ben changed in the men’s room."